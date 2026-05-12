You Could Win Tickets to See Journey in Concert at Kia Center on October 17th, 2026

Journey - Kia Center

You could win two tickets to see Journey in concert at the Kia Center! The Final Frontier Tour will stop in Orlando on Saturday, October 17th, 2026.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets from WDBO.

For ticket purchase info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 12th - June 30th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Journey at Kia Center on 10/17/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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