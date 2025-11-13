You Could Win Tickets to see Barry Manilow’s Last Orlando Concert

Barry Manilow

Music icon Barry Manilow returns to Kia Center on January 7 for his final show in Orlando! Enter below for your chance to win from WDBO!

Barry Manilow is an American singer, songwriter, and producer best known for a string of pop hits in the 1970s and ’80s, including “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” and “Can’t Smile Without You.” With a career spanning over five decades, he has sold more than 85 million records worldwide and earned numerous awards for his contributions to music. Known for his theatrical style and timeless ballads, Manilow remains an enduring figure in pop and adult contemporary music.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/8/25-1/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Barry Manilow at the Kia Center on 01/07/26. ARV = $76.30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

