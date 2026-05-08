WDBO is Hooking You Up with McDonald’s New Specialty Drinks

McDonald’s McCafé Beverages

WDBO is giving you a chance to sip into something new!

Starting May 6th, McDonald’s is rolling out six bold new specialty drinks, including refreshing flavors like Strawberry Watermelon, Mango Pineapple, Blackberry Passion Fruit, Sprite Berry Blast, Orange Dream, and Dirty Dr.Pepper. A lineup of vibrant, flavor-packed drinks are made to match every mood and now you can experience them for yourself!

Enter below between May 7th - May 31st for your chance to win a $50 Arch gift card and discover your new go-to drink, crafted fresh and served fast just the way you like it.

To learn more, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 7th - May 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $50 Arch gift card to McDonalds. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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