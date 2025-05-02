KENNY G @ Hard Rock Live - 5/5/25

KENNY G

KENNY G is the best-selling instrumental musician of the modern era and one of the best-selling artists of all time. With worldwide sales of more than 75 million records and 1.5 billion streams, the jazz icon has amassed a staggering 24 award nominations over his 50-year career and has taken home a Grammy, an American Music Award, two NAACP Awards and two Soul Train Music Awards.

With classic and best-selling studio albums such as Duotones, Silhouette, Breathless, Miracles: The Holiday Album, Heart and Soul and Brazilian Nights, Kenny has maintained an outstanding level of creative excellence throughout decades of unprecedented commercial success. In December 2023, KENNY G released his 20th studio album, Innocence, which includes 12 tracks, all of which embrace the theme of lullabies, a cultural and family tradition that is incredibly special to Kenny.

