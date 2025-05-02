KENNY G @ Hard Rock Live - 5/5/25

KENNY G

KENNY G is the best-selling instrumental musician of the modern era and one of the best-selling artists of all time. With worldwide sales of more than 75 million records and 1.5 billion streams, the jazz icon has amassed a staggering 24 award nominations over his 50-year career and has taken home a Grammy, an American Music Award, two NAACP Awards and two Soul Train Music Awards.

With classic and best-selling studio albums such as Duotones, Silhouette, Breathless, Miracles: The Holiday Album, Heart and Soul and Brazilian Nights, Kenny has maintained an outstanding level of creative excellence throughout decades of unprecedented commercial success. In December 2023, KENNY G released his 20th studio album, Innocence, which includes 12 tracks, all of which embrace the theme of lullabies, a cultural and family tradition that is incredibly special to Kenny.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!