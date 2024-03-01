Entertainment

VIDEO: Russian opp-leader Navalny buried near Moscow to theme song from Schwarzenegger flick

By Joe Kelley

Russia Navalny Funeral Photo Gallery People pay their last respects as the open casket of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is placed next to the burial site at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024. Under a heavy police presence, thousands of people bade farewell Friday to Alexei Navalny at his funeral in Moscow after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony. (AP Photo) (Uncredited/AP)

Alexei Navalny, prominent figure in the Russian opposition, has been laid to rest at a cemetery situated on the outskirts of Moscow.

As his coffin was lowered into the ground, the theme song from Terminator 2 resonated, a tribute to his admiration for the film which, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmish, he deemed the best in the world.

Navalny passed away while incarcerated in an Arctic prison, amidst widely-held beliefs that the charges against him were politically driven.

