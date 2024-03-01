Alexei Navalny, prominent figure in the Russian opposition, has been laid to rest at a cemetery situated on the outskirts of Moscow.

As his coffin was lowered into the ground, the theme song from Terminator 2 resonated, a tribute to his admiration for the film which, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmish, he deemed the best in the world.

Navalny passed away while incarcerated in an Arctic prison, amidst widely-held beliefs that the charges against him were politically driven.

