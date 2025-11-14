Richard Askew|Honoree for November 14th, 2025

Richard was nominated by his wife Monique who says, “Being married to a first responder necessitates an understanding and acceptance of the distinctive characteristics of their profession. My husband is an exceptional individual. Not only does he excel as a father to our two-year-old, but he also voluntarily risks his life for his job. He embodies the qualities of a hero, serving as an EMT for Lake County. My husband is deserving of recognition for his selfless and compassionate nature towards those he encounters. We extend our profound gratitude and love to him.”

Richard, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for The Metro Diner.

