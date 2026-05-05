‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ earn 12 Tony nominations each to lead the field

NEW YORK — "The Lost Boys" and "Schmigadoon!" each earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations Tuesday, as nominators also made June Squibb the oldest Tony-nominated actor in history at 96. Danny Burstein is now the most-nominated male actor in Tony history.

"The Lost Boys," an adaptation of a 1987 teen movie vampire thriller, and "Schmigadoon!," an adaptation of an Apple TV series that gently mocks Broadway musicals, were followed by a revival of "Ragtime," a big, soaring musical celebrating early 20th-century America, with 11 nominations, and "Death of a Salesman," Arthur Miller's masterpiece that looks at the unraveling of the American Dream, starring Nathan Lane, which nabbed nine nods.

Twenty-four shows got at least one nomination across the 26 Tony categories, including "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," which reimagines the 1980s classic feline musical into a celebration of queer ballroom culture, and a revival of "Chess," the Cold War-set love triangle between two chess grand masters and the woman who loved both.

The best new musical crown will be between "The Lost Boys," "Schmigadoon!," "Titanique," a camp musical comedy that reimagines the 1997 megahit movie "Titanic," and "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," an opposites-attract rom-com set during a New York City weekend.

The best new play nominees are the John Lithgow-led "Giant," which explores accusations of antisemitism against children's author Roald Dahl; "Liberation," about a consciousness-raising women's group in 1970s Ohio that won the Pulitzer Prize for drama on Monday; "The Balusters," a wry comedy about a small-town neighborhood association that descends into chaos over whether to install a stop sign; and "Little Bear Ridge Road," about a struggling writer who returns to his rural hometown to settle his dead father's estate.

"The Fear of 13," the true story of a man who spent more than two decades on death row, didn't get any acting nods, despite starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debut. Lea Michele will still be seeking her first Tony nomination after having missed out for her work on "Chess."

Squibb is now the oldest Tony-nominated actor in history, besting the record set by Lois Smith, who was 89 when she was nominated in 2020 for “The Inheritance.” Squibb's Broadway resume reaches back to a stint in the original production of “Gypsy” in 1960 with Ethel Merman.

Burstein becomes the most-nominated male actor in Tony history with nine nods after his work in “Marjorie Prime,” beating the record set by Jason Robards. Kelli O’Hara got her ninth career nomination for a revival of the comedy “Fallen Angels,” tying her with Rosemary Harris for third on the all-time acting nominations list.

A trio of actors from the hit TV series "The Bear" struck out in their Broadway debuts this season — Ayo Edebiri in a revival of "Proof" and Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach who both appeared in "Dog Day Afternoon," an adaptation of Sidney Lumet's 1975 bank robbing drama. Daniel Radcliffe secured a nomination for "Every Brilliant Thing," a one-person show that explores the antidotes to depression.

The best play revival category is stacked with well-received work: “Every Brilliant Thing”; “Death of a Salesman”; “Oedipus,” a modern retelling of Sophocles’ classic tragedy set on election night in a modern campaign office; “Becky Shaw,” Gina Gionfriddo’s dark comedy about a newlywed couple who decide to play matchmaker; and “Fallen Angels,” Noël Coward’s alcohol-fueled competition between two upper-crust ladies over the attention of a former lover.

Lithgow, who has two Tonys already, will get his third if he beats leading actor in a play nominees Lane, Radcliffe, Mark Strong in “Oedipus” and Will Harrison from “Punch,” which looks at restorative justice following the death of a man from a physical punch.

Rose Byrne, the “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” star who plays one of those upper-crust ladies in “Fallen Angels,” secured a nomination for best actress in a play, becoming the 22nd actor in history to be Oscar- and Tony-nominated in the same year. Her co-star, Kelli O’Hara, also secured a nod, as did Lesley Manville for “Oedipus,” Susannah Flood for “Liberation” and Carrie Coon for her work in her husband Tracy Letts' play “Bug.”

Best actor in a musical nominees include Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz, both from “Ragtime,” Sam Tutty in “Two Strangers,” Nicholas Christopher in “Chess” and Luke Evans from “The Rocky Horror Show.”

On the women’s side, the nominees are: Caissie Levy from “Ragtime,” Marla Mindelle for “Titanique,” Christiani Pitts from “Two Strangers,” Sara Chase from “Schmigadoon!” and Stephanie Hsu in “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Others who missed out this year include Bobby Cannavale, Byrne's partner, who starred in a revival of "Art" with Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden that was snubbed by the nominators. "Bill & Ted" stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters reuniting for a revival of "Waiting for Godot," were also left off, although Brandon J. Dirden was nominated for a featured role.

The Tony Awards will be handed out June 7 at Radio City Music Hall during a telecast hosted by Pink. The awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Last year's show — hosted by "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo — drew 4.85 million viewers to CBS, its largest broadcast audience in six years, according to Nielsen.

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