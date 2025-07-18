Entertainment

Nate Gillan |Honoree for July 18th, 2025

Nate Gillan

Nate was nominated by his mother Janette who said, “My son Nate is amazing at his job and has won numerous awards at work. He is a nurse in the Pediatric Oncology unit at Advent Health. It has always been his dream to help children and make a difference in kids’ lives. He is definitely seeing his dreams come true. I’m so proud of the difference he is making.”

Nate, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s “Bands, Brew, and Bar-B-que” with Dokken performing live on Sunday, July 27th, plus passes to meet the band, reserved seats for the show and sampler lanyards!

