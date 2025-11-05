Lil Jon fans can now meditate to his biggest hits 🎶

When it comes to meditation, you probably never imagined being able to find your center with Lil Jon’s Yeah! playing in the background but now, you can!

Remix Meditation, is Lil Jon’s new collection of guided meditations that remix six of his biggest hits into soundscapes that help you find your center:

@liljon 1ST SINGLE “YEAH” FROM MY UPCOMING ALBUM “REMIX MEDITATION” W/ @Kabir Sehgal (DROPPIN 10/31) IS OUT NOWWWW ➡️ CLEAR YOUR MIND. FEEL THE FREQUENCY 🧘🏾‍♂️ #LINKINBIO ♬ original sound - Lil Jon

Along with Yeah!, fans can also meditate to Turn Down For What, Get Low, Lovers and Friends, Alive, and Goodies.

“There was a time in my life where there was lots of stuff going on, and meditation and saying affirmations helped me to get back into a positive mindset when I was drifting away from it,” says Jon. “It helped me to really manifest what I wanted out of life. So it was important to share all of that stuff with people.”