Jason Moorehead|Honoree for November 7th, 2025

Jason was nominated by his wife Tanisha who says, “My husband is the hardest working man I know. He retired from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and is now working a corporate job. However, he stayed on as a Reserve Officer and now works Cold Cases for Winter Park PD because helping people fulfills him. He deserves the world for all he does for his family and the community he serves. The world is a better place because of him.”

Jason, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for The Metro Diner.

