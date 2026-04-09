Gene Simmons of Kiss visits Detroit Rock City to open new restaurant location

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Gene Simmons visited Detroit Rock City on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a restaurant co-founded by him and his Kiss bandmate, Paul Stanley.

“Everybody talks about Detroit, we owe our stuff to Detroit — first city that appreciated the band that I’m in,” Simmons said before cutting the ribbon at the new Rock & Brews in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Since opening their first location in Southern California in 2010, Simmons and Stanley have opened Rock & Brews in states from Washington to Florida.

“Our CEO is here, because he wants to go back in the kitchen and even bring it up a notch,” Simmons said in an interview. “You don’t want to keep the same old, same old. We got to kick it up, because people deserve the best. You wanted the best, you got the best — the hottest food in town.”

Simmons, 76, is the longtime bassist for Kiss. The face-painting rockers were inducted in 2014 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were Kennedy Center honorees last year.

The New Yorkers long have had a soft spot for the Motor City. Not only is “Detroit Rock City” one of their best-known tunes, Kiss recorded part of their seminal live album “Alive!” at Cobo Arena.

Simmons, singer Stanley, the late guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss put out a few studio albums in the early 1970s without a lot of success. It wasn't until 1975's "Alive!" hit record stores that Kiss became, well, Kiss.

The band retired a few years ago from touring.

But Simmons was happy to be back on the road and in the Great Lakes State.

Indeed, Simmons said Thursday’s visit was a homecoming of sorts.

“Kiss really broke our rock-and-roll teeth in Detroit. Detroit accepted us way before New York and any other city,” he said, before doing a little impromptu singing: “You gotta lose your mind in Detroit Rock City.”

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