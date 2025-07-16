Entertainment

Emma Watson has lost her license for 6 months after she was caught speeding

By Leeann Reilly
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Emma Watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in Oxford on July 31, 2024.

The actress drove 38mph in a 30mph zone and already had nine points on her license. She was fined £1,044 ($1,396) at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and did not attend the hearing.

Watson rose to fame in the Harry Potter series and has since appeared in various films, with her last role in the 2019 remake of Little Women.

