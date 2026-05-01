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Deputy Jonmark Rodriguez|Honoree for May 1st, 2026

Deputy Jonmark Rodriguez

Deputy Jonmark Rodriguez is this weeks’ First Responder Friday Nominee. “Deputy Jonmark Rodriguez has served with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. In early 2026, he was partnered with K9 Harley. Deputy Rodriguez utilizes K9 Harley’s exceptional sense of smell to locate missing individuals, particularly those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other medical issues.” You can see Deputy Jonmark Rodriguez and Harley’s heroic efforts below.

Jonmark, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Metro Diner.

©2026 Cox Media Group



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