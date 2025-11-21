Becky Rae|Honoree for November 21st, 2025

Becky was nominated by her fiancée Michael who says, “My name is Michael, and I am nominating my fiancée, Becky Rae, for this week’s First Responder Friday honor. For the past ten years, Becky has served as a registered nurse and medical professional within Orlando Health since graduating from UCF. She has dedicated countless weekends, holidays, and long nights to caring for others—often sacrificing her own time with her two incredible boys and our family so that someone else’s loved one could have the care they desperately need.

During one of the toughest ordeals this country has ever faced—the pandemic—Becky stood strong on the front lines. She fought day after day, caring for patients right by their side. Without her and her extraordinary care team, hundreds of thousands of patients would not have received the compassionate, second-to-none care they needed in their darkest moments.

Becky doesn’t just do her job—she pours her heart into it. She shows up with strength, kindness, and unwavering dedication. My family and I wouldn’t be the same without her in our lives, and I truly believe she embodies everything a First Responder Friday honoree should be.

She deserves this recognition more than words can express.”

Becky, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for The Metro Diner.

