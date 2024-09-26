Adam Lafan | Honoree for September 6th, 2024

Adam was nominated by his friend, Michaela, who said “Adam has worked as a police officer at the City of Edgewood for 14 years, and the accreditation manager for 10. He has saved multiple people and has raised money for local charities with his pumpkin carvings. He is also a member of blue line support where he helps first responders nationwide with their mental health. He’s selfless and cares about his community and those he works with.”

Adam, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

