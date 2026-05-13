The cost of therapy is rising because insurance in many cases doesn't cover it properly, and this increase in the demand for affordable mental health care is resulting in a shortage of therapists.

Americans are spending more time and money on therapy than ever before. Overall use of mental health services has increased by 39%, according to USA Today.

There are many reasons for this, the least of which is that mental health accessibility is rising through the availability of virtual and online therapy sessions. The concerning thing, however, is that the cost of therapy keeps rising, which means that a lot of people can't afford to get therapy, even though they need it.

What are the reasons for rising therapy fees?

Insurance Coverage Isn't Enough

Although mental health coverage has expanded in recent years, many Americans still struggle to find affordable in-network providers. Some therapists choose not to accept insurance due to low reimbursement rates and administrative burdens, leaving patients to pay out-of-pocket.

Many people are facing:

High deductibles

Limited session coverage

Long waitlists

All of this creates issues in access to affordable mental health care for those in need.

Shortage of Licensed Mental Health Therapists

There are 31,866 psychotherapists employed in the United States right now, according to Zippia.com. For a population of more than 300 million, that number isn't enough.

Rural communities and underserved regions often have limited mental health resources, forcing some individuals to travel long distances or rely on virtual therapy options. In cities where demand is especially high, therapist availability may be limited for months at a time, particularly for specialists in trauma, addiction, or child therapy.

Younger Adults Don't Feel the Stigma in Seeking Therapy

The great thing about the younger generation is that they don't feel as much of a stigma against seeking out mental health services. Gen Z is 37% more likely to go seek out therapy than any other generation, according to The Science Survey.

The problem is that since they are younger and don't have a high income, affordable mental health accessibility becomes even more crucial for them.

Rising therapy fees affect the younger generation the most, since they are also more likely to lack insurance coverage and to work as contractors, freelancers, or part-timers.

All of the following can also make therapy financially difficult to maintain:

Student debt

Rising housing costs

Inflation

Limited employer-sponsored health benefits

Even individuals with stable incomes may find weekly sessions challenging to fit into their budgets. Affordable therapy cost solutions, like https://collectivecounselingsolutions.com/find-a-therapist/, have to become a priority for institutions and governmental organizations.

The Rising Cost of Therapy Is a Serious Problem

The point is that affordable mental health care is crucial for a healthy nation, especially amid the ups and downs of the economy, natural disasters, pandemics, and other looming crises. The cost of therapy is rising all the time, which isn't a good sign of the times, and the government needs to step in.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.