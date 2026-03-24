Considerations for adopting a senior dog include asking about its medical history, current medical needs, mobility needs, and behavior around humans and other pets.

Is it time for you to bring a senior dog home? You're not alone! Over 26.5 million households in the United States are home to senior dogs, according to the American Animal Hospital Association.

For pet lovers, adopting a senior dog is no doubt a fulfilling experience. However, before making the move, ask a few crucial questions about adopting a senior dog, as these canines often have unique needs.

When you understand them well, you'll be in a better position to ensure your new canine family member gets a smoother transition into your home.

When Is a Dog Considered a Senior?

On average, dogs live 10-13 years, so most dogs are considered seniors once they clock 7-8 years, as per Pet MD. There isn't an exact number because attaining seniority depends on the breed and size of the dog.

Larger breeds become seniors the quickest. Smaller breeds take longer to become seniors.

What Are the Signs of Aging in a Dog?

Knowing the signs of aging in a dog will help you have a clearer picture of the dog's physical and health condition. Key signs to look out for include:

Greying fur

Mobility challenges

Cloudy eyes

Hearing and sensory decline

Reduced energy

Increased irritability

Dental issues

Frequent urination

Does the Dog Have Any Pre-Existing Conditions?

This is one of the most important questions to ask when adopting a dog, as getting pet insurance after diagnosis can be challenging. Many insurers only cover pre-existing conditions after a waiting period, and premiums can be higher.

As such, establishing whether the dog has any known medical conditions is crucial. This information will also help you determine whether you're emotionally prepared to care for the dog.

Is the Dog Well Socialized?

Although it's natural for a dog's sociability to decline as they rack up the years, a dog that was well socialized in its younger years will exhibit good behavior around people and other pets.

Poor sociability might not be grounds to refuse an adoption of a dog, but you'll have a good idea of the amount of work you need to put in to make it more sociable in its golden years.

Does the Dog Have Any Special Needs?

Senior dogs typically require more attention from their owners. These include frequent vet checkups, specialized diets, and some dogs may require wearable equipment such as dog assistance harnesses and knee braces.

These extra needs can come with increased pet care costs. You may even find that you need a bigger space in your home to accommodate them.

Adopting a Senior Dog the Right Way

The benefits of senior dog adoption await you! You get to care for a furry friend who has seen it all and create lifelong memories. Before you bring it home, though, be sure that it's a dog that suits your needs.

Once you're done adopting a senior dog, come back to our website for more helpful lifestyle content.

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