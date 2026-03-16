Weather alerts issued throughout Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — An active weather day has alerts popping up throughout Central Florida. Below you will find an updated list as more alerts are posted.

ACTIVE ALERTS

Tornado Watch issued for Sumter, Flagler, and Marion Counties until 8 pm.

TORNADO WATCH WFTV MONDY 3-16

EXPIRED ALERTS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Marion, Putnam till 4:00 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Hernando, Citrus, Sumter till 3:45 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Marion, Alachua, Putnam till 3:30 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Seminole, Flagler, and Volusia Counties till 3:00 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Orange, Osceola, Lake Counties till 2:30 PM

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