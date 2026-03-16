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Weather alerts issued throughout Central Florida

Multiple watches have been issued in Central Florida counties for the possibility of severe weather

By WFTV.com News Staff
Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets Stock photo of heavy rain. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada's Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. (Emilia Drewniak/Getty Images/EyeEm)
By WFTV.com News Staff

CENTRAL FLORIDA — An active weather day has alerts popping up throughout Central Florida. Below you will find an updated list as more alerts are posted.

ACTIVE ALERTS

Tornado Watch issued for Sumter, Flagler, and Marion Counties until 8 pm.

TORNADO WATCH WFTV MONDY 3-16

EXPIRED ALERTS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Marion, Putnam till 4:00 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Hernando, Citrus, Sumter till 3:45 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Marion, Alachua, Putnam till 3:30 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Seminole, Flagler, and Volusia Counties till 3:00 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Orange, Osceola, Lake Counties till 2:30 PM

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