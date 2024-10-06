LIVE: Gov. DeSantis will give an update on TS Milton Sunday morning

7:00 a.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Milton will gradually gain strength Sunday and will most likely become a hurricane by Sunday evening.

TS Milton is forecasted to rapidly intensify as it moves over very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

It will approach Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, by Wednesday afternoon.

Central Florida residents should start making hurricane preparations on Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions will likely be present for much of Central Florida by Wednesday at the earliest.

Heavy rain, strong winds, isolated tornadoes and power outages will all be possible by the middle of the week and move off our east coast by Thursday morning.

6:00 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will join him.

On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties ahead of the Tropical Storm Milton, including all of Central Florida.

Tropical Storm Milton is now slowly organizing in the Gulf and is on track to become a major hurricane as it nears Florida.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed winds of 45 mph, indicating Milton is strengthening.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night and could be a Category 3 major hurricane Tuesday night in the eastern Gulf.

