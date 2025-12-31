Central Florida cold snap: Freeze warnings north of Orlando, chilly New Year’s Eve ahead

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The cold air has returned across Central Florida, and the Weather On the Way continues through New Year’s Day.

Central Florida cold snap: Freeze warning north of Orlando, chilly New Year’s Eve ahead It will be a downright cold night tonight, with a Freeze Warning in effect for areas north and northwest of Orlando

It will be a downright cold night tonight, with a Freeze Warning in effect for areas north and northwest of Orlando. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s, with temperatures in the 20s likely in Marion County.

Steady winds will create a wind chill for the morning hours on Wednesday, and a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area for feels-like temperatures in the 20s.

Central Florida cold snap: Freeze warning north of Orlando, chilly New Year’s Eve ahead It will be a downright cold night tonight, with a Freeze Warning in effect for areas north and northwest of Orlando

Wednesday will also feature chilly conditions. We will see more sunshine, but highs will remain in the upper 50s.

New Year’s Eve will be dry and cool. Expect evening temps in the 40s and 50s, with midnight numbers in the 40s.

Central Florida cold snap: Freeze warning north of Orlando, chilly New Year’s Eve ahead It will be a downright cold night tonight, with a Freeze Warning in effect for areas north and northwest of Orlando

We open 2026 with slightly warmer weather. After morning lows in the low 40s, afternoon highs on New Year’s Day will push into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine.

Warmer weather does return for Friday and next weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the chilly conditions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group