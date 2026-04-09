Sports

Schauffele's drive appears to land in a viewer's merchandise bag. It didn't stop him from making par

By NOAH TRISTER
Masters Golf Xander Schauffele checks the wind on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)
By NOAH TRISTER

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Maybe gift shopping really is out of control at the Masters.

Xander Schauffele's tee shot on the par-5 eighth hole Thursday at Augusta National appeared to come to rest in somebody's merchandise bag, just a few feet to the left of the fairway. Schauffele used a tee to mark the spot, removed the ball and then handed off the bag to a woman in a pink and white outfit.

He was able to play on without penalty and made par.

Schauffele finished the front nine in 1 under, but he had his shaky moments. His tee shot on the par-4 ninth ended up in some pine straw and his second shot found a bunker. Then he splashed out to within inches of the hole.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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