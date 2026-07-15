NYC’s Rikers Island jail hosts World Cup watch party for inmates

NEW YORK — Offices, public parks, bars — watch parties popped up at all the usual spots for Wednesday’s semifinal World Cup match. But one was in something of an unusual location: New York’s sprawling Rikers Island correctional facility, better known for its overcrowding and violence than for hosting social events.

More than 100 inmates dressed in tan uniforms took seats at tables facing a projection screen showing the game in a gymnasium at the complex’s main intake center to watch the semifinal match between England and Argentina. Colorful balloon towers topped by soccer ball balloons framed the screen.

The jail has been hosting watch parties since the tournament kicked off last month for inmates who have shown good behavior, including being incident free for at least 30 days.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rolled up shortly before the game's kickoff. His trademark dark suit jacket was off and his white dress shirt sleeves were rolled up.

The Democrat took a seat at one of the first tables and immediately started chatting about the tournament.

One of the inmates told others at the table that he expected Argentina to prevail over England and go on to face Spain, which had defeated France the day earlier.

“You never know,” said Mamdani, a professed Morocco fan.

At another table an inmate said he was going home later today. “That’s amazing,” the mayor said, shaking his hand and patting his back.

At about the 20-minute mark of the game, Mamdani headed out.

There have been 90 such events with about 4,500 of the roughly 6,600 inmates participating.

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