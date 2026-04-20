A first for the 2027 women’s Tour de France: A team time trial through London

PARIS — The 2027 women's Tour de France will debut a team's time trial on the streets of London.

Details of the other first two stages in England were revealed by organizers on Monday.

The race will start in Leeds on July 30, 2027, with the peloton heading towards Manchester. The next day they go from Manchester to Sheffield. The riders have two days of racing through Yorkshire and the Peak District.

The third stage in London features riders in teams of seven on an 18-kilometer circuit with a finish on The Mall.

“The team time trial has always been one of the most exciting and spectacular formats in cycling," race director Marion Rousse said. "The United Kingdom has already shown its passion for the Tour, and these stages will once again showcase the energy of the crowds, the beauty of the landscapes and the growing importance of women’s cycling on the world stage.”

The 2027 men's Tour begins in the Scottish city of Edinburgh on July 2. The opening stage passes through Midlothian and the Scottish borders and ends in Carlisle, outside the city's medieval castle.

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