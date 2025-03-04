Rabies alert issued in Volusia County after cat test positive

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) has issued a rabies alert for a specific area.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County (DOH-Volusia) monitors rabies among wild animals in the area.

This is in response to a confirmed case of rabies in an unvaccinated cat that was captured in Ormond Beach near the intersection of Collins Street and Hand Avenue on Feb. 26. DOH-Volusia is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should know that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Volusia County:

Eastern Boundary: South Center St./South Orchard St., Ormond Beach.

South Center St./South Orchard St., Ormond Beach. Northern Boundary: State Road 40 or West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.

State Road 40 or West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Southern Boundary: Golf Ave./Calle Grande St., Ormond Beach.

Golf Ave./Calle Grande St., Ormond Beach. Western Boundary: Clyde Morris Blvd., Ormond Beach.

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and secure livestock on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Volusia by calling 386-274-0634.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Volusia County Animal Services can be reached at 386-248-1790 or at AnimalControl@volusia.org.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Volusia at 386-274-0634.

