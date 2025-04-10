Brevard County teacher’s contract not renewed over use of student’s name

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools is parting ways with a teacher who school administrators say did not use a student’s legal name.

Under Florida law, a parental authorization form is required for students to use a name other than their legal name. That includes nicknames.

The school confirmed the decision was a result of the teacher calling the student another name without the parents’ permission.

The Satellite High School teacher, who has 11 years with the district, will be allowed to finish out the school year, but her contract will not be renewed. Her current contract expires in May.

The decision was made by the superintendent, not the school board.

In a written statement, the district said, ”BPS supports parents’ rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, and Florida law affirms their right to be informed.”

The school district also said the state will review her teaching certificate based on this.

