World’s oldest person, a Brazilian nun, dies aged 116

By Laurel Lee
Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, the world’s oldest person at 116, passed away in Porto Alegre.

She died due to multiple organ dysfunction.

Sister Inah attributed her longevity to her faith, stating that “he [God] is the secret to life.”

She was a devoted football fan of Sport Club Internacional, and celebrated her birthdays with a cake shaped like the team’s stadium.

Canabarro also enjoyed barbecue and painting and received an apostolic blessing from Pope Francis in 2018.

Her family mentioned that she maintained good health throughout her life and followed a strict daily routine.

Canabarro’s health was fragile in her childhood, but she had a long career as a teacher and secretary with the Teresian Sisters.

The title of the world’s oldest person now belongs to Ethel Caterham from England, aged 115 years and 252 days.

