The Latest: Israel launches attack on Iran's capital

Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, as witnesses reported smoke rising near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who hasn't been seen publicly in days.

The U.S. has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program. President Donald Trump had wanted a deal and saw an opportunity while Iran is struggling with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Here's the latest:

Explosions heard in Tehran

Two residents reported hearing the sounds of strikes echoing across the Iranian capital. A resident in the area of Mehrabad airport reported the sounds of “two heavy explosions” shaking windows just over half an hour ago.

In central Tehran near Vanak, another resident reported the sounds of “blasts and war” coming at almost the same moment.

Israel Airports Authority says Israel’s airspace is completely closed

Planes that were en route to land in Israel are now being sent to area airports. Passengers who were at the airport awaiting flights are being shuttled back to various locations within Israel.

