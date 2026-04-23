The Latest: Trump orders military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian small boats choking Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to "shoot and kill" Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post Thursday morning, he said the military is intensifying its mine clearing efforts in the critical waterway. The move intensified the U.S.-Iran standoff in the Persian Gulf and raised questions about efforts to end the war.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military said it seized another tanker Thursday associated with smuggling Iranian oil, the Majestic X, in the Indian Ocean, deepening confusion over efforts to end the war. The seizure comes after a day after Iran attacked three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, capturing two of them. Ship-tracking data showed the Majestic X in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

The standoff between the U.S. and Iran has effectively choked off nearly all exports through the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world's traded oil passes in peacetime, with no end in sight.

Here is the latest:

Third aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has now arrived in U.S. Central Command, making the ship the third aircraft carrier to be present in the Middle East during a tenuous ceasefire in the Iran war.

The Bush is now in the Indian Ocean, according to a social media post from the military command. The USS Abraham Lincoln is located in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford is in the Red Sea.

The Bush, which left its home port of Norfolk, Va. at the end of March, proceeded to sail across the Atlantic Ocean but then made the unusual choice to turn south and sail around the Horn of Africa before heading north toward the waters of the Middle East

Air defenses in action over Tehran

Iran’s capital Thursday night saw air defense systems in action as explosions were heard in the western part of the city.

State media said the move was against “hostile targets, “ without any elaboration.

Witnesses said air defense systems were also heard southwest of the city.

Some Iranian media said earlier Wednesday that a test of the systems was in process.

Clashes disrupt Israeli Supreme Court hearing

Clashes broke out at Israel’s Supreme Court during a hearing on petitions calling on the government to establish an official state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the investigation.

Protesters attempted to break into the courtroom, forcing the proceedings to pause, according to Israeli media reports. The hearing resumed after about 30 minutes. Separate confrontations were reported outside the court between bereaved families holding opposing views.

Renowned US-Kuwaiti journalist detained in Kuwait acquitted, press monitor says

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Thursday that a Kuwaiti court acquitted journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin on all charges following 52 days of detention.

Shihab-Eldin, an award-winning journalist who contributed reporting to major media outlets, was arrested March 3 while visiting his family in Kuwait, CPJ said. The press monitor previously reported that Kuwaiti authorities have charged him with “spreading false information, harming national security, and misusing his mobile phone.”

“We are relieved that Ahmed Shihab-Eldin has been found innocent after 52 days in detention,” said CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg.

Trump to join Israel-Lebanon talks at White House

A U.S. official says President Donald Trump will greet Israeli and Lebanese diplomats who will meet for a second round of talks on Thursday at the White House.

The official said the meeting had been moved from the State Department, where the first round was held last week, to the White House so that Trump could attend. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration planning.

The talks come as a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that was agreed to by the Israeli and Lebanese governments is due to expire. U.S. officials say they hope an extension of the truce can be arranged.

—- Mathew Lee

Israel appoints envoy to Christian world

Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar has appointed George Deek as special envoy to the Christian world in a bid to strengthen ties with Christian communities, according to a government statement.

Deek, a veteran diplomat and former ambassador to Azerbaijan, is a member of Israel’s Arab Christian community.

Saar said Israel attaches “great importance” to its relations with Christians worldwide.

The appointment comes after a pair of incidents that strained relations with the Christian world. Last month, Israeli police prevented Catholic leaders from celebrating Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, citing the war with Iran. And an Israeli soldier set off a global firestorm by smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon. Two soldiers have been sentenced to jail for their roles in the incident.

Pope urges US and Iran to return to peace talks, condemns capital punishment

After a trip that was dominated by the very public back and forth between Pope Leo XIV and U.S. President Donald Trump over the war, Leo urged the United States and Iran to return to negotiations.

He called for a new “culture of peace” to replace the recourse to violence whenever conflicts arise.

He said the question wasn’t whether the Iran regime should change or not. “The question should be about how to promote the values we believe in without the deaths of so many innocents.”

He revealed that he carries with him the photo of a Muslim Lebanese boy who had been killed in Israel’s recent war with Hezbollah. The boy had been photographed holding a sign welcoming the pope when he visited Lebanon last year.

“As a pastor I cannot be in favor of war,” he told reporters aboard his plane. “I would like to encourage everyone to find responses that come from a culture of peace and not hatred and division.”

▶ Read more

Trump likes a naval blockade. But Iran presents big differences from Venezuela and Cuba

President Donald Trump has turned to naval blockades to pressure the governments of Venezuela, Cuba and now Iran to meet his demands, but his preferred tactic is confronting a very different reality in the Middle East than in the Caribbean.

Unlike Cuba or Venezuela, Iran choked off a crucial trade route for energy shipments, meaning the longer the standoff persists, the more the global economy will suffer. Tehran also poses a greater military threat than those two adversaries in America's own hemisphere and requires a sustained military presence far from U.S. shores.

Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz gives it power during a shaky ceasefire because the widening economic risks, especially higher U.S. gas prices in an election year, could force the Republican president to end the blockade on Iran's ports and coastline, experts say.

▶ Read more

Palestinians mourn another death in historically violent year in the occupied West Bank

A 25-year-old father of twins was shot by Israeli settlers in a village home to a large Palestinian-American population, sparking an outpouring of grief at his funeral Thursday.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Ministry of Health said Awda Awawdeh died from gunshot wounds after what witnesses described as a clash with settlers attempting to steal Palestinian livestock.

“Young men from our town gathered and came to confront them. The settlers fired at them, and the young man Awda Awawdeh was hit and injured on his side with a live bullet,” said Ziad Manasrah, a local paramedic who helped transport Awawdeh from the town of Deir Dibwan to the hospital.

Awawdeh is the 11th Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers in 2026, surpassing the nine killed in 2025.

“The daily killings in the West Bank are not incidental, but an integral part of a systematic process of ethnic cleansing. The Israeli system does not halt this violence deliberately because it serves its political goal: the suppression and dispossession of Palestinians from their land,” said Yuli Novak, the executive director the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Lebanese cabinet discusses potential move to join the ICC

Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said ministers on Thursday discussed joining the International Criminal Court, a permanent tribunal that prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, for “a specific period.”

The move would mark a significant shift for Lebanon, which is not a member of the court. Mitri said the move would enable the ICC to “look into war crimes and humanitarian crimes which were committed on Lebanese territory.”

Lebanon has accused Israel of war crimes and and repeated breaches of international law during the latest war with Hezbollah.

Iran’s judiciary chief touts the country’s show of force in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, said on X that the country’s armed forces were demonstrating strength in the Strait of Hormuz, citing what he described as a Revolutionary Guard “mosquito fleet” of speedboats and underwater drones, along with action against three ships in the waterway.

He wrote that “the IRGC’s mosquito fleet, with speedboats and drones, lies in wait from the sea caves of Faror Island for the American aggressor warships, ready to saturate their air defenses and bring utter ruin upon the invaders.”

He called the display “a source of pride” and warned against U.S. naval presence.

Israeli defense minister says Israel is ready to resume war with Iran

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said Thursday that Israel is prepared to resume war with Iran and is awaiting a “green light” from the United States, according to a statement following a security assessment.

“We are waiting for a green light from the United States,” Katz said, adding that the military is ready for both defensive and offensive operations and “targets are marked.”

Israelis express mixed views on Lebanon talks

Residents in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv expressed mixed views on talks between Israel and Lebanon, with opinions ranging from calls for diplomacy to deep skepticism over Hezbollah’s role.

“I always believe that you can talk, but you have to be prepared for war,” said Ben Kurtzer, a Jerusalem resident.

Others were more skeptical. “Who is there to talk to?” said Yardena Sharon.

Some drew a distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah.

“We do not want to be hostile with the state of Lebanon; we have no hostility towards them. I think there are, undoubtedly, wonderful people there, people who seek peace, just as we seek peace,” said Matan Moalem, a Jerusalem resident. “Hezbollah needs to be eliminated once and for all, to take control of the entire area that constantly threatens Israel, firing in our direction and always seeking to eliminate and kill us.”

In Tel Aviv, others emphasized diplomacy. “Force without brains is worth nothing. In the end, only agreements bring peace and security, only agreements,” said Daron Sabani.

Images of new crucifix in southern Lebanon convey ‘message of hope, dialogue and peace,’ Meloni says

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday thanked Italian peacekeepers serving in southern Lebanon for donating a new crucifix to the village of Debel after the original was destroyed by an Israeli soldier in an incident that drew international criticism.

Meloni said images showing the crucifix being delivered and placed in the same spot as the one destroyed days earlier conveyed “a message of hope, dialogue and peace.”

Israel’s military said Tuesday it had replaced the crucifix and shared a photograph of the new one on social media. The replacement appeared smaller and more ornate than the original, which had been smashed by a soldier.

The Israeli military said two soldiers involved in the episode will be held for a month in military detention.

Ukraine’s president discloses details of security agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a CNN interview that his country signed a “Drone Deal” with the three Gulf countries, aiming to help them manufacture much cheaper drones and drone interceptors.

Zelenskyy toured the Gulf countries late May, but there was no immediate word on the details of the signed agreements between Ukraine and the Gulf countries.

” A (low-cost, Iranian-designed Shahed drone) can cost from 80 to 130 thousand dollars. It will be destroyed not with a missile worth 3-4 million dollars, but with an interceptor costing 10 thousand dollars,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding that he wants to help Gulf countries defend themselves.

Speaking earlier this month, Zelenskyy said that in exchange for its drone expertise, Ukraine would get air defense weapons to protect its energy infrastructure, along with oil, diesel and, in some cases, financial help. Ukrainian officials haven’t published details of the final deal.

‘Stable ceasefire and assurances’ needed for transit in the Strait of Hormuz

The chief safety and security officer in BIMCO, the world’s largest international shipping association, said Thursday that shipping companies need assurances from both Iran and the U.S. to transit the vital waterway.

Mine clearance efforts are also needed as they pose a “particular concern,” Jakob Larsen said in a statement, adding that the process of mine clearance could take up to several weeks.

Hours earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the military is intensifying its mine clearing efforts in the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz remains fully closed Thursday as the U.S.-Iran standoff continues to intensify in the Persian Gulf.

Mourners bid farewell to a prominent Lebanese journalist killed in an Israeli airstrike

Dozens gathered in the southern village of al-Tiri as the coffin of journalist Amal Khalil, draped in the Lebanese flag with a press helmet placed on top, was carried through the crowd. People wept as mourners chanted “Death for Israel.”

Khalil, a reporter for the Al-Akhbar daily newspaper, was killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on a house where she had taken cover while reporting on the Israel-Hezbollah war. Her body was retrieved from the rubble hours later. The Israeli military said the incident is still under review.

“This is not the first time that the Israelis have threatened Amal,” said her brother, Ali Khalil. “Three strikes within two hours or an hour and half is evidence that the Israelis intend to assassinate Amal Khalil.”

Amal had said in media interviews that she received threatening messages from an Israeli phone number. However, it wasn’t clear whether they came from the Israeli military, an Israeli official or individuals.

France is ready to host a Lebanon conference

The president of France says he’s willing to host a conference on supporting Lebanon’s army and helping rebuild the country’s battered south.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday that the conference would take place when Lebanon deems it appropriate.

The conference would also aim to release additional European funding. Macron said he and Christodoulides support the idea of a European Union partnership agreement with Lebanon.

India says it’s ‘worried’ for its seafarers after vessels come under fire in Strait of Hormuz

India’s shipping ministry said Thursday it’s “worried about Indian seafarers” in the Strait of Hormuz after reports of vessels coming under fire in the region, though none have been injured.

Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said two foreign-flagged vessels that came under fire had 22 Indian sailors on board.

“None of the Indian seafarer have been injured in the firing,” he said.

The ministry said at least 2,680 Indian sailors have been evacuated since the conflict began.

US stocks edge back from their records and oil prices yo-yo

The U.S. stock market is edging back from its all-time high following mixed profit reports from Tesla and other big companies. Oil prices are yo-yoing on continued uncertainty about what will happen next in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% in the early going Thursday following a big rally that erased all its losses because of the war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Oil prices wavered as uncertainty continues about what will happen with the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 0.5% to $102.43 a barrel.

▶ Read more

Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli positions in southern Lebanon

The group said in a statement that it targeted Israeli soldiers in the southern village of Taybeh and downed a drone in Majdal Zone on Thursday. Earlier, the Israeli army said it intercepted an “aerial target” in southern Lebanon.

The group reiterated that its attacks, which resumed Tuesday, were in retaliation for Israeli violations of the 10-day ceasefire that took effect Friday. The Israeli army has been launching near-daily strikes on southern Lebanon since the ceasefire.

Israel has also been accusing Hezbollah of breaching the ceasefire.

Trump claims leadership rift is confounding Iran

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!,” Trump said in a social media post. “The infighting is between the ‘Hardliners,’ who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the ‘Moderates,’ who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!”

Trump has repeatedly said over the course of the ceasefire that began April 8 that his team is dealing with Iranian officials who want to make a deal, while acknowledging his decision to kill several top leaders has come with some complications.

He announced earlier this week that he was extending the truce to give the battered Iranian leadership more time to come with a “unified proposal” on ending the war.

Next UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon could be smaller than the current one

The head of the U.N.’s peacekeeping operations says he expects the possible replacement for its force in southern Lebanon will “probably be smaller” than the current one that’s been in place for nearly a half-century.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said the UNIFIL operation, which has inhabited a tense zone where militants from Hezbollah and Israeli forces have battled repeatedly, has recently faced pressure from funding cuts.

The force’s mandate ends at the end of the year. U.N. officials are facing a June 1 deadline to present a proposal for the force that could replace it.

Trump threats against Iran are a boon for prediction markets, including some backed by his son

Will President Trump send troops into Iran? Will he rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself? Will he post again praising Allah?

No one knows the answers, but online betting companies that allow people to wager on Trump policies and statements are profiting — including some backed by his oldest son.

Prediction markets love the president’s unpredictability, his need to keep people guessing about his next move or social media post, leading to more wagers in these betting venues and more fees for them. That includes Polymarket, a company Donald Trump Jr. has a stake in, and Kalshi, a company he advises.

These sites have to come up with new betting lines on current events everyday, and Trump Jr.’s famously fickle father has proven to be a rich source of will-he-or-won’t-he questions.

When a wagering event on Polymarket asked whether Trump was likely to send troops into Iran, nearly 100,000 bets were placed April 8, leading to the biggest trading day of the year up to then.

▶ Read more

Trump orders the US military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. president in a morning social media posting also said the military is intensifying its mine clearing efforts in the critical waterway.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be ... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted. “There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.