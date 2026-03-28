The Latest: Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attack on Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel as the war in the Middle East marks its one-month anniversary.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued a statement on Saturday on the rebel group’s Al-Masirah satellite television network. He said the Houthis fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.

Israel’s military had earlier said it had intercepted a missile.

The attack came after Saree signaled in a vague statement on Friday that the rebels would join the war.

It is the first time Israel has faced fire from Yemen since the start of the conflict last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will attend talks in Islamabad on Sunday aimed at ending the war, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said.

Here is the latest:

Two ports in Kuwait damaged in attacks - ministry

Kuwait’s ports of Mubarak Al Kabeer and Shuwaikh have been damaged in drone and missile attacks in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said forces responded to four ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and seven drones attacked the oil-rich county in the past 24 hours.

No casualties were reported, it said.

Zelenskyy visits the UAE for talks on ‘security situation’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the UAE and met with his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss regional security in the Middle East.

“For Ukraine, this is also a matter of principle: terror must not prevail anywhere in the world. Protection must be sufficient everywhere,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X following his meeting with the Emirati leader. He said they had discussed “the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market.”

The Emirates News Agency said the two leaders discussed “security developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on international navigation and the global economy.”

Zelenskyy said last week that Kyiv is helping five countries in the Middle East and Gulf region — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — to counter drone attacks on their territory.

Pakistan’s PM briefs Iranian president on diplomatic push to end war

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday he has held “extensive discussions” with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on the ongoing regional hostilities and efforts aimed at end war.

Pezeshkian was briefed on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts made by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to engage the United States as well as Gulf and other Islamic countries to help create conditions conducive to peace talks, Sharif’s office said in a statement.

Sharif expressed hope that “a viable path toward ending hostilities could be found collectively” during the conversation that lasted more than an hour.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s peace efforts, stressing the need to build trust to facilitate dialogue and mediation., according to the statement.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will attend talks in Islamabad on Sunday aimed at ending the war, Dar has said.

Bahrain reports more than 40 air attacks in 24 hours

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. 5th Fleet, said Saturday its air defense systems have responded to 20 missile and 23 drone attacks in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of projectiles fired at the Shiite majority country to 174 missiles and 385 drones since the start of the war in the Middle East on Feb. 28.

Germany’s Merz criticizes Trump’s approach to Iran war

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his course of action in the Iran conflict, the dpa news agency reported.

“What Trump is doing right now is not de-escalation and an attempt to reach a peaceful solution, but a massive escalation with an uncertain outcome,” Merz said late Friday at an event in Frankfurt.

“These are escalations that are threatening,” he added. “Not only for those directly affected, but for all of us.”

Merz also expressed doubt that the current leadership in Iran can be overthrown by the war. “Is regime change really the goal?” he asked. “If that is the goal, I don’t think they will achieve it. That has usually gone wrong.”

Iran reports airstrike near Bushehr nuclear plant

An airstrike hit the grounds of Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant just before midnight, the country’s atomic energy agency reported.

The strike, which was the third in 10 days, did not cause any material damage and there were no casualties, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. It said no technical disruption was reported at the site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was notified of the strike by Iran.

Airstrike damages university buildings in Tehran

An airstrike hit Iran’s University of Science and Technology in Tehran on Saturday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The strike damaged research and educational buildings, IRNA reported, citing the university’s public relations office.

Pakistan to host talks in push to end war

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will attend talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the war between the United States and Iran and easing regional tensions, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and officials said Saturday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty will arrive Sunday for a two-day visit to “hold in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” according to a statement.

The visiting ministers will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who said in a televised speech that Pakistan is pursuing “sincere and robust diplomatic efforts” to help stop the conflict through mediation.

Casualty toll rises after missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi

The casualty toll from a missile attack early Saturday in Abu Dhabi has risen to six.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said an additional Pakistani national was injured by falling debris in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi when air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile.

The attack caused three fires in the area which have been brought under control, it said.

Kuwait’s international airport damaged in drone attack

The Kuwait International airport was hit by drone attacks on Saturday, authorities said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the attacks severely damaged the airport’s radar systems.

No casualties were reported, it said.

Palestinian brothers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza, hospital says

An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian brothers Saturday morning in the Gaza Strip, hospital authorities said.

The strike hit the men close to the Showa roundabout in Gaza City’s Shijaiyah neighborhood, according to the Al-Ahly hospital.

The area is close to the so-called Yellow Line which separates Israeli-controlled areas across the Gaza Strip from the rest of the enclave.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for a missile attack on Israel

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, their first since the war in the Middle East started.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued the claim in a statement aired Saturday morning by the rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite television.

The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile.

The attack came hours after Saree signaled in a vague statement Friday that the rebels would join the war that shocked the region and rattled the global economy.

He said the rebels fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.

More than two dozen US troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP sources say

More than two dozen U.S. troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on a Saudi air base in the past week, according to two people who have been briefed on the matter.

Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack that wounded at least 15 troops, including five seriously, according to the sources who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. officials initially reported that at least 10 U.S. troops were injured, including two seriously wounded.

The base had come under attack twice earlier this week, including an incident that injured 14 U.S. troops, according to the people who had been briefed on the matter.

Located about 96 kilometers (60 miles) from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the base is run by the Royal Saudi Air Force, but is also used by U.S. troops.

Oman reports drone attack on Salalah port

Oman said the strike hit Salalah port Saturday morning, wounding a foreign worker.

The government media office said the two-drone attack also damaged a crane.

Sirens sound in Bahrain ahead of a potential attack

Sirens sounded in Bahrain Saturday morning, ahead of a potential attack, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry urged people to head to the nearest safe location.

Saudi base faced an onslaught of Iranian missiles and drones in an attack that wounded US troops

Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack, according to a person briefed on the assault.

The Iranian assault wounded at least 15 U.S. service members, including five who were seriously hurt in the attack, according to the person who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. officials initially reported that at least 10 U.S. troops were injured, including two who were seriously wounded.

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By Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani

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