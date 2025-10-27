News

WHO warns of lack of resources to treat neurological disorders

The World Health Organization’s Global status report on neurology revealed that over 1 in 3 people worldwide are affected by neurological conditions.

Those result in 11 million deaths annually.

The top neurological conditions causing death and disability include stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and autism spectrum disorders.

Low-income countries have significantly fewer neurologists compared to high-income nations, with more than 80 times fewer neurologists in low-income countries.

That leads to limited access to essential neurological services.

READ: Federal employees in mental health and disease control were among targets in weekend firings

Only 63 member countries have a national policy addressing neurological disorders, and just 34 countries reported dedicated funding for addressing neurological conditions.

The WHO emphasized the need to improve healthcare for those with neurological conditions, expand access to neurological care, and promote brain health globally.

