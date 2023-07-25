News

Wendy’s introduces new coffee treat - the Frosty Cream Cold Brew

By Joe Kelley

Wendy's has introduced a new nationwide offering called the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, replacing the Frosty-ccino.

This new coffee beverage is created by steeping cold brew coffee for 12 hours and combining it with Wendy’s Frosty creamer.

Customers can choose from a selection of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, or the new caramel syrup, and it is served over ice. The prices for the Frosty Cream Cold Brew vary depending on the location, ranging from $1.99 for a small to $3.49 for a large.

To promote the new drink, Wendy’s is offering a limited-time deal through their app, where customers can enjoy a small hot or cold brew coffee, including the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, for just 99 cents.

This offer refreshes daily and is valid until August 6, 2023.

Additionally, customers can also enjoy a free medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any Wendy’s order of $15 or more through Uber Eats, from July 27 to August 2, 2023.

