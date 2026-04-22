Buenos Aires bans stadium confetti after fire sparks panic at River vs Boca

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Throwing confetti from the stands, one of the most deeply-rooted traditions among soccer fans in Argentina, will no longer be allowed in the capital city of Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires Sports Security Committee issued a "preventive" ban on the use of confetti in stadiums in the district on Wednesday, following the fire that broke out during last Sunday's match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Monumental Stadium.

Firefighters had to intervene to extinguish the flames that damaged several stadium seats and caused spectators to flee.

City authorities said that “even though the home club had previously approved contingency protocols and the necessary resources for their implementation, an incident occurred that clearly demonstrates the potential ignition risk that these materials pose in contexts with high concentrations of people.”

The day before the game, River Plate’s supporters’ subcommittee called on the fans to cut thousands of confetti pieces to give the “Millionaires” a colorful welcome. Boca won 1-0 with a penalty by Leandro Paredes.

The tradition of throwing confetti from the stands became popular during the 1978 World Cup hosted by Argentina and was later imitated by fans around the globe.

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