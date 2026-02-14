WDBO Exclusive: OMN Host Scott Anez interviews NASA ARES Senior Exploration Scientist Cindy Evans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cynthia Evans is a practicing field scientist and has participated in several oceanographic expeditions, desert research and technology studies (Desert RATS), and was a member of two Antarctic Search for Meteorites field deployments (2015-16 & 2019-20).

Cindy was live from the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. During the interview Evans broke down the process behind ‘re-looking our launch trajectory’ and what it entails for the upcoming Artemis mission, set to launch in March.

Evans has studied the geochemistry of ocean crusts; trained crews in Earth science and performed Earth Observations from the International Space Station (ISS) and Space Shuttle. Also, serving as an Associate ISS Program Scientist for Earth Observations.

While navigating through the hydrogen leaks, discovered during wet dress rehearsal. Which delayed the original launch date of February 8th, 2026, now NASA is currently targeting March 6th, 2026.

