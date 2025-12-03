Warner Bros. sends cease and desist to coffee shop

Covenant Coffee, a nonprofit coffee shop in Bakersfield, California, received a cease and desist letter from Warner Bros. for hosting a “Harry Potter”-themed event called “Holidays at Hogwarts.”

The event featured themed decorations and drinks, prompting Warner Bros. to request the removal of all Harry Potter-related content.

Covenant Coffee renamed the event to “Holidays in the Great Hall” and adjusted some drink names to comply with the request.

Despite the changes, the event will continue as planned, offering activities for families and a gift-giving opportunity for Christmas.

Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment on the matter.

