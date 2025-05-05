Vine-ripe tomatoes recalled due to salmonella risk: ‘Do not consume’

Ray & Mascari Inc., based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling its “4-Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes” due to potential salmonella contamination.

The tomatoes were sold at Gordon Food Service Stores in 11 states.

Salmonella can cause serious infections, especially in vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of the infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The recall was initiated by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Florida, who detected possible salmonella in their facility.

Consumers are advised to discard the product and contact Ray & Mascari Inc. with any concerns.

