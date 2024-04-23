VIDEO: ‘White devil’ Alec Baldwin ambushed by anti-Israeli protester in NYC coffee shop

A video that surfaced online on Monday evening seems to depict actor Alec Baldwin knocking a phone from a woman’s hand while she persistently urged him to declare “free Palestine” and taunted him regarding his current involuntary manslaughter charge.

The video was shared via the X profile of Crackhead Barney & Friends, accompanied by the caption: “White devil Alec Baldwin assaulted me while I was attempting to grab coffee.”

According to a spokesperson for Crackhead Barney—a performance artist known for her confrontational social media content—the event occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at a Maman coffee shop in Greenwich Village.

In the video, the 66-year-old Baldwin is seen being bothered by the woman as he stands by the checkout area.

While Baldwin, who is on a phone call, disregards her, the woman continues to press him, “Alec, could you say ‘free Palestine’ just once?” She also brings up his ongoing legal case connected to the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in 2021.

WARNING - NSFW Language

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

