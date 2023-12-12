VIDEO: Turkish PM suffers on-stage heart attack after saying 'Israel would suffer wrath of Allah'

During a fervent speech in the Turkish parliament, Hasan Bitmez, a 53-year-old lawmaker, dramatically collapsed, reportedly due to a heart attack.

The incident followed his impassioned tirade, where he proclaimed that Israel would ‘face the consequences of divine retribution.’

Video footage captured the startling moment when Bitmez fell to the floor in the General Assembly Hall in Ankara, prompting fellow politicians to rush to his aid.

Concluding his strongly-worded address with the assertion that ‘Israel will suffer the wrath of Allah,’ Bitmez stumbled, dropped to his knees, and eventually lay flat on his back.

The Saadet Party Kocaeli Deputy had to be stretchered out of the hall after receiving chest compressions for an extended period, as per Turkish media reports.

©2023 Cox Media Group