VIDEO: Teen sends Florida spring breakers running after pulling gun on packed beach

Last Thursday, deputies swiftly confronted and apprehended a 16-year-old armed suspect on New Smyrna Beach. The incident unfolded around 3:45 p.m. when patrol deputies, positioned just north of Flagler Avenue, heard a commotion. The crowd was in disarray, with people urgently shouting, “He has a gun!”

The deputies rushed toward the scene and encountered the suspect brandishing a handgun. They immediately drew their own firearms and advanced, demanding that he drop the weapon. However, the young man bolted, still clutching the gun, weaving through the panicked beachgoers before plunging into the ocean. There, he discarded the firearm, tossing it into the water along with a bag he had been carrying.

Around 3:50 p.m., Felixander Solis-Guzman finally complied with the deputies’ commands. He raised his hands and surrendered without further incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the confrontation. The deputies successfully retrieved both the gun and the bag from the water. Inside the bag, they discovered 20 small plastic baggies of marijuana.

Felixander now faces a series of serious charges:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

Improper exhibition of a firearm

Commission of a 2nd-degree felony with a weapon

Resisting a law enforcement officer

Tampering with evidence (2 counts)

Sale of marijuana

In addition to these new charges, Felixander was already wanted on 7 active no-bond warrants from Orange County, including allegations of robbery with a firearm and violation of probation. He has been taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

WATCH: Teen Sends Florida Spring Break Into Chaos After Pulling Gun on Packed Beach, Running Into the Ocean With Weapon



Volusia County, Fla. (VCSO / News Release) - Deputies confronted and arrested an armed 16-year-old on the beach [last Thursday] after he pulled a gun in a… pic.twitter.com/IwAvKXf7Rd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2024

