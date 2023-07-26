VIDEO: In latest speaking gaffe, President Biden claims to have ‘ended cancer’

President Joe Biden made a statement at a press conference on Tuesday that his administration had “ended cancer as we know it.”

He was responding to a question about how to restore Americans’ faith in their ability to achieve big things.

Biden said that he would cure cancer if he could, and that he believed that it was possible to end cancer as we know it.

The White House transcript of the press conference later amended Biden’s remarks to say that he had said “We can end cancer as we know it.”

