News

VIDEO: In latest speaking gaffe, President Biden claims to have ‘ended cancer’

By Joe Kelley

Biden President Joe Biden speaks during an event to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

By Joe Kelley

President Joe Biden made a statement at a press conference on Tuesday that his administration had “ended cancer as we know it.”

He was responding to a question about how to restore Americans’ faith in their ability to achieve big things.

Biden said that he would cure cancer if he could, and that he believed that it was possible to end cancer as we know it.

The White House transcript of the press conference later amended Biden’s remarks to say that he had said “We can end cancer as we know it.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!