VIDEO: Inflatable emergency escape slide falls from airliner into man’s backyard

By Joe Kelley

Earns Delta FILE - A Delta Airlines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (Michael Dwyer)

A Chicago family had a surprise lunch when an evacuation slide fell from a plane approaching O’Hare International Airport and struck their house.

Patrick Devitt, the homeowner, was on his way home when his son and father-in-law heard a loud noise. The slide had hit the house, causing damage to the roof shingles, downspout, and kitchen window screen. Devitt dragged the slide to the front of the home, where it was larger than a small car.

The family called 911, and a Federal Aviation Administration team arrived about 30 minutes later. The FAA is investigating what caused the slide to fall from the plane.

