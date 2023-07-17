VIDEO: Heroic police officer saves scared and angry pitbull chained to burning home

A police officer in Arvin, California, risked his life to save a dog from a burning mobile home.

Officer Adam Calderon was dispatched to a fire on Monday, and upon arrival, he learned that the family’s dog was still chained up in the backyard. The flames were quickly spreading, so Calderon knew he had to act fast.

He ran past a fire truck and into the adjacent lot, where he was met by a wall of fire. He jumped a six-foot fence and found the dog, a pit bull, cowering just feet away from the inferno.

The dog was scared and confused, but Calderon stayed calm and spoke to it in a soothing voice. He managed to unchain the dog and then carried it to safety.

The dog was unharmed, and it seemed to understand that Calderon had saved its life. It licked his face and wagged its tail, and Calderon knew that he had made a new friend.

