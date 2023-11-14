VIDEO: GA deputy shares video of deer playing ‘ding dong ditch’ on doorbell camera

A sheriff’s office in Georgia released security camera footage capturing a deer approaching a deputy’s residence and activating the doorbell.

In Canton, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook depicting the deer investigating the deputy’s front porch.

Ultimately, the deer uses its muzzle to ring the doorbell.

The sheriff’s office humorously advised Cherokee County residents to stay alert for this four-legged “ding dong ditch” suspect, as recorded in the video at one of their deputy’s homes in Canton.

