VIDEO: Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo admits he ‘covered’ for his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo

By Joe Kelley

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN host dismissed from the network in late 2021 due to allegations of aiding his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in addressing sexual harassment claims, openly admitted on Monday to having “covered” for his sibling.

In a tumultuous interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, Cuomo, who now hosts a show on NewsNation, faced accusations of being part of the “mainstream media.”

Ramaswamy urged him to address the audience directly about covering for his brother, to which Cuomo responded, “You don’t want to take care of your family, that’s fine... Of course I covered for my brother. Of course I help my brother. Of course I do.”

Ramaswamy contended that Cuomo’s termination was not merely a singular failure in journalistic standards but emblematic of the broader issues within the political media landscape.

Cuomo had filed a $125 million lawsuit against CNN in March, alleging wrongful termination.

