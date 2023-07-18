VIDEO: Country music star releases controversial new song daring BLM to riot in rural south

Country music star Jason Aldean’s new song, “Try That in a Small Town,” has sparked controversy for its lyrics, which some have interpreted as a dog-whistle to conservative audiences. The song, which was released on Friday, features Aldean singing about the values of small-town America and warning those who would challenge those values that they would be met with resistance.

The lyrics of the song have been criticized by some for their perceived hostility towards left-wing activism. For example, the song’s opening line, “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up,” has been interpreted as a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been accused of disrespecting law enforcement and the American flag.

Others have defended the song, arguing that it is simply a celebration of small-town values. They point to the song’s chorus, which says, “We all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other,” as evidence of this.

The song’s release has come at a time of heightened political polarization in the United States. Some have seen the song as a reflection of this polarization, while others have seen it as an attempt to further divide the country.

Here are the lyrics from the song:

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk

Carjack an old lady at a red light

Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store

Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like

Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you’re tough

Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up

Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck

Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Full of good ol’ boys, raised upright

If you’re looking for a fight

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our ownYou cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

Ooh-oohTry that in a small town

