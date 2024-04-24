VIDEO: Blood-soaked military horses run loose in Central London, injuring 4 people

Five Household Cavalry horses caused chaos in central London after being spooked by falling concrete during an exercise session, injuring three soldiers and leaving a trail of destruction across six miles of the city.

The panicked horses threw off their riders, crashed into vehicles, and ran through crowded streets, causing panic among tourists and workers.

The dramatic chase ended with two horses injured and paramedics treating multiple people for injuries.

The incident highlighted the challenges of having large animals in a busy urban environment and raised concerns about the welfare of the horses involved.

Three of our soldiers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Our horses are also safe, and are undergoing veterinary care. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ljJCF6NP7A — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) April 24, 2024

