VIDEO: Blood-soaked military horses run loose in Central London, injuring 4 people

Britain Horses A white horse on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, on Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP) (Jordan Pettitt/AP)

Five Household Cavalry horses caused chaos in central London after being spooked by falling concrete during an exercise session, injuring three soldiers and leaving a trail of destruction across six miles of the city.

The panicked horses threw off their riders, crashed into vehicles, and ran through crowded streets, causing panic among tourists and workers.

The dramatic chase ended with two horses injured and paramedics treating multiple people for injuries.

The incident highlighted the challenges of having large animals in a busy urban environment and raised concerns about the welfare of the horses involved.

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

