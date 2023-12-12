News

VIDEO: Beachgoers stunned as 52-Foot whale washes up on San Diego beach

A dead whale that washed up on a San Diego beach has scientists scratching their heads.

The 52-foot female fin whale appeared on Pacific Beach on Sunday morning.

While the whale’s body showed signs of some minor injuries, the cause of death is a mystery. Researchers do not believe human interaction was a factor.

The fin whale is the second-largest whale species on Earth.

Authorities are planning to tow the whale’s body back out to sea and let it sink.

In 1970, a whale washed ashore in Oregon, and local officials there learned a terrible lesson in how NOT to get rid of a dead whale carcass.

