VIDEO: Beachgoers stunned as 52-Foot whale washes up on San Diego beach

A dead whale that washed up on a San Diego beach has scientists scratching their heads.
The 52-foot female fin whale appeared on Pacific Beach on Sunday morning.
While the whale’s body showed signs of some minor injuries, the cause of death is a mystery. Researchers do not believe human interaction was a factor.
The fin whale is the second-largest whale species on Earth.
Authorities are planning to tow the whale’s body back out to sea and let it sink.
In 1970, a whale washed ashore in Oregon, and local officials there learned a terrible lesson in how NOT to get rid of a dead whale carcass.
