Universe will die "much sooner than expected," researchers say

By Laurel Lee
New research by Dutch scientists suggests that the universe may end much sooner than previously thought, with a revised estimate of 10^78 years before its demise.

That’s a one with 78 zeroes.

The study, published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, focuses on the dissolution of white dwarf stars based on Hawking radiation.

While the end of the universe is inevitable, humanity has plenty of time before it happens, with our sun expected to make life on Earth unsustainable in about a billion years.

Lead author Heino Falcke said, “The final end of the universe is coming much sooner than expected but fortunately it still takes a very long time.

The research also explores the role of dark energy in the universe’s fate, with the possibility of continued expansion or a potential collapse in the distant future.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

