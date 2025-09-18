Turning Point USA names Erika Kirk as new CEO

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.

This comes after Charlie Kirk, Turning Point’s previous CEO and Erika’s husband, was fatally shot Sept. 10 at a public event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Turning Point writes on their Instagram, "In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death."

