News

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk shot

By Laurel Lee
Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk FILE PHOTO: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By Laurel Lee

Rightwing activist Charlie Kirk has been shot while hosting a debate in Utah.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

In video posts circulating on social media, Kirk can be seen getting struck in the neck while speaking and sitting beneath a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard.

According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students as part of a Turning Point rally.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Mike Lee, a Utah senator, posted on X shortly after reports broke that Kirk had been shot to say he is “tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

On Truth Social, President Trump said we must all pray for Kirk and called him a great guy from to bottom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had Kirk on his podcast earlier this year, called the shooting “disgusting, vile and reprehensible.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!