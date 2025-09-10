Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk shot

Rightwing activist Charlie Kirk has been shot while hosting a debate in Utah.

In video posts circulating on social media, Kirk can be seen getting struck in the neck while speaking and sitting beneath a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard.

According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students as part of a Turning Point rally.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Mike Lee, a Utah senator, posted on X shortly after reports broke that Kirk had been shot to say he is “tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

On Truth Social, President Trump said we must all pray for Kirk and called him a great guy from to bottom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had Kirk on his podcast earlier this year, called the shooting “disgusting, vile and reprehensible.”

