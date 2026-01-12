Yeison Jiménez, his team, killed in plane crash

Colombian singer/songwriter Yeison Jiménez and his team were killed in a plane crash before he was scheduled to perform.

Colombia’s Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics announced on X that the plane crashed on Jan. 10 between Paipa and Duitama, Fox News reported.

Six people, including Jiménez, were killed. Also on board were manager Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín, Weisman Mora and pilot Capt. Hernando Torres, The Associated Press reported.

A video shown on Colombian news showed the plane taking off, then people shouting, “it’s run out of runway.” Officials have not said why the plane crashed, the AP reported. An investigation has been launched.

A message posted to the singer’s Instagram page, posted in Spanish but translated, read, “Today we say goodbye not only to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into hope for thousands of people. Yeison embodied perseverance, discipline, and love for his community. His voice and his example were born from hard work, and that is why they will forever mark the lives of those who followed and loved him.”

The plane crashed just after take off and was en route to Medellín for a performance the same night.

Jiménez had spoken on Colombian television about a premonition that he was going to die in a plane crash.

He told Caracol, “I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around. And when he arrived, he’d say, ‘Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in.’”

He went on to say, “Those were the dreams. And in one of the dreams, I … dreamt that we had died and that we were on the news. And it was the third time I dreamt that. God gave me three signs, and I didn’t understand them, I didn’t get them.”

Jiménez was 34 years old, Billboard reported. He left behind his wife and three children.

